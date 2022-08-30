Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $162,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,083 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,245. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJG stock opened at $185.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

