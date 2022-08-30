Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $36,000 Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Frontdoor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

