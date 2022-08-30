Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $45,000 Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in GFL Environmental by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $302,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GFL opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.33. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.