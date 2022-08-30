Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $58,000 Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Universal Display by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1,828.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 93,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $10,187,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $210.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.45.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

