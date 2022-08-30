Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $31,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Thor Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

THO opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. DA Davidson cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

