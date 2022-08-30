Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $31,000 in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 9,548.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after buying an additional 2,636,728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 15,578.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 108,584 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,286,000 after buying an additional 2,240,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,463,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after buying an additional 117,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZYME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Zymeworks Company Profile

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $37.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $373.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

