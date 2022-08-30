Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $48,000 in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myovant Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,310 shares of company stock worth $702,389. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Myovant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.