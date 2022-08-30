Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $75,000 in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 108.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 269,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 140,041 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 93,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 42,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 45.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,204,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 376,455 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

In other Ouster news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 75,377 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $137,186.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,364.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 90,016 shares of company stock worth $163,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ouster Price Performance

OUST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ouster to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of OUST opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $250.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 7.59.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

