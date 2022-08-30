Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $192,000 Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,207,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,435,000 after buying an additional 135,837 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 275,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,923,000 after buying an additional 64,894 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,121.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 66,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,225,000 after buying an additional 60,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $21,081,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.18. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.