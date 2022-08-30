Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $42,000 Investment in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRO. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of STRO opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 252.33% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. On average, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

