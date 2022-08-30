Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.07.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

