Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 756 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,562,000 after acquiring an additional 275,897 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 396,291 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 376,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 177,215 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

XEL stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.53.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

