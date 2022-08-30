Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 100 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.19.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

