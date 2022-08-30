Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 101,500 Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 101,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Seanergy Maritime were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 164,586 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHIP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.52%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

