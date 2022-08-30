Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 265 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRPT stock opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.03. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $116.91.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 46,170 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,725.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

