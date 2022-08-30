Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 32,952 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 97.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,952 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FirstService were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 372.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 60,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FSV opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.22.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $930.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

