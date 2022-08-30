Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 67,011 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 86.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,011 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after purchasing an additional 243,197 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 357,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.