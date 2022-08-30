Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 94 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $994,687,000 after buying an additional 393,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,689,000 after buying an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,123,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,698,558,000 after buying an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $377.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.76.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

