Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $123,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Insider Activity

Ingredion Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.