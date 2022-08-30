Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $56,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after buying an additional 493,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after buying an additional 1,005,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after buying an additional 376,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:D opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

