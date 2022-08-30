Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ameren by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Ameren by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ameren by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.5 %

AEE stock opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,230 shares of company stock worth $5,812,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

