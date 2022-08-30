Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,457,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in APA by 491.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 433,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 359,842 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of APA stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

