Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 66,466 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $80.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

