Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 535.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 969,262 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $144,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 13.1% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $1,180,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,466.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,457 shares of company stock worth $4,169,212.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.