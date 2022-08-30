Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 535.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 969,262 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $144,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 13.1% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $1,180,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,466.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,457 shares of company stock worth $4,169,212.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.