Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 10,993.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 241,737 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,737,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,436,000.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.87. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

