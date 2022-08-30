SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,649 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $10,477,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,435,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $576,000.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02.
