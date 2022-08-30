Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 35,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk Stock Down 0.9 %

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

SPLK stock opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.10.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.