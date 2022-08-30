STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,698,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $70,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 308,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 440,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,652,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,231,000 after acquiring an additional 235,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,358,000 after acquiring an additional 625,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.2 %

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:STAG opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Stories

