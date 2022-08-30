Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) by 1,535.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 950,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892,140 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 49.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 803,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Surgalign Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.