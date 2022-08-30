Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNN. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Denison Mines by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 43,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denison Mines Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.