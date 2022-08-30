Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weis Markets by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Weis Markets by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weis Markets by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of WMK stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.14. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.69%.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

