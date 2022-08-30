TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 385 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,030,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.87.

NYSE:FRT opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.70%.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

