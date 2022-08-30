TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,006 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 318,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

