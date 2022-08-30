TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,808 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 494,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 205,151 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FOX by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX Increases Dividend

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.96. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.