TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Diageo by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 106,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 19,795.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413,333 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Barclays upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO opened at $179.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.88. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

