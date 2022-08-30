TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in Chuy’s by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chuy’s by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $433.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHUY. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

