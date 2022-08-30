TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Price Performance

HMST opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMST. B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

