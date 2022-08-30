TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $207.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.61. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.20 and a 1 year high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.