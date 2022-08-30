TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after buying an additional 5,589,631 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,837 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,082 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $47,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD.com Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.