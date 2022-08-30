TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 490,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 937.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 187,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 169,770 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.53.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average of $133.28. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $188.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

