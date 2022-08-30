TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

CVCO opened at $246.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.20 and a 200 day moving average of $242.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $588.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.