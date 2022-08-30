TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,522 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,300,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

SBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

SBSI opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

