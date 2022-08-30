TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $59,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,131.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

SFBS opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.