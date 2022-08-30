TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 107,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 37,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69. The company has a market cap of $327.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.63. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

In related news, Director Amir Nashat purchased 1,197,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,870,160.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,540,530 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,597. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

