TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after acquiring an additional 54,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Robert P. Bauer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,878.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robert P. Bauer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.99 per share, with a total value of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,878.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALG opened at $132.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.99. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average of $128.85.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

