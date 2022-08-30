TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,731.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,064 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,981,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 224,691 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,310,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 343,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,682,000.

ICL Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ICL opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $12.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.2918 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ICL Group Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

