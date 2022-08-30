TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $89,582.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $812,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Several analysts have commented on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

