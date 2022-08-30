TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

