TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 17.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 253,401 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,403,000 after purchasing an additional 222,882 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,797,000 after purchasing an additional 109,373 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $124,005.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,266.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $124,005.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.36.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.06 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

