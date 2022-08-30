TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.74 Million in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROLL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,676,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 253,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 213,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 531,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Price Performance

ROLL stock opened at $246.58 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,625 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,458. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.